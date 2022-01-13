State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Concentrix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $171.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $105.42 and a twelve month high of $191.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.