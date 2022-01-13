State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.83 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

