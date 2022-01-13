State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after buying an additional 864,694 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,069,000 after purchasing an additional 245,152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $150.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.50.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

