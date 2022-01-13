State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $150.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.50. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

