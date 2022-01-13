State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,553,000 after buying an additional 154,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after buying an additional 126,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,976,000 after buying an additional 140,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $167.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

