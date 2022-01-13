State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,733 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after buying an additional 1,626,486 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in APA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after buying an additional 187,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in APA by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,674,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $32.65 on Thursday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.