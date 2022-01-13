STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 345.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 19.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,285,000 after purchasing an additional 291,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $241.68 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.22 and a 200 day moving average of $221.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

