STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.56. 2,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.96. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

