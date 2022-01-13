Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.56 ($30.18).

NYSE:STVN opened at €18.48 ($21.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($33.16).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The company had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €211.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

