STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of STM stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.13. 255,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,525 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

