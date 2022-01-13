STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $48.63

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.63, but opened at $50.56. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $51.16, with a volume of 71,808 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

