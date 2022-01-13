Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,138 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,139% compared to the typical volume of 66 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MVO opened at $10.16 on Thursday. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.14%.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

