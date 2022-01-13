Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEOAY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

SEOAY stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. On average, analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

