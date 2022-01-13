Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 378 ($5.13).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.89) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.16) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of LON KETL traded down GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 293.51 ($3.98). 496,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 294.60. The stock has a market cap of £606.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 218 ($2.96) and a one year high of GBX 390 ($5.29).

In other Strix Group news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland bought 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £24,997.70 ($33,931.99). Also, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.41), for a total value of £3,575,000 ($4,852,721.60).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

