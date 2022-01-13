Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,792,000 after purchasing an additional 136,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $777,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.74.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $268.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.09. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.