Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,569 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,001,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,011,000 after purchasing an additional 192,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.