Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,488 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Applied Materials by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $159.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.07 and a twelve month high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

