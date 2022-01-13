Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.47. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $107.68 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

