Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes $250,000 Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65.

