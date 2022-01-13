Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,555 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.62% of Summit Wireless Technologies worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WISA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the second quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Wireless Technologies by 203.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the second quarter worth $110,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.32. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 103.52% and a negative net margin of 222.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Summit Wireless Technologies Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.