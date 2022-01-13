Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUN. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,919 shares of company stock worth $3,701,188. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,944,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,703,000 after purchasing an additional 650,358 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 29,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after acquiring an additional 227,801 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,402. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

