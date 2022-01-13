Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Trading Up 4.2%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 65,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 48,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZPTAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

