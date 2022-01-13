Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Boosts Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares during the quarter. RingCentral accounts for 1.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 1.46% of RingCentral worth $290,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,224,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,494,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.36.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.46. 7,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,622. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.93. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,506 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

