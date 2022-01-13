Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Grows Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,339 shares during the period. Ball accounts for about 2.3% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $458,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $91.83. 18,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,941. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

