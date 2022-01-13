Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.38.

SPOT stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,042. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

