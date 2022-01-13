SVB Leerink Boosts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $430.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $420.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.69.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $413.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,576 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

