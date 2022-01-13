Swingby 24 Hour Volume Hits $375,646.00 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $375,646.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00061138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00058367 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,440,244 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

