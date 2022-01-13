Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,000 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the second quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Mattel by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.68.

Shares of MAT opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

