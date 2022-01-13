Swiss National Bank Has $13.37 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $982,499. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

