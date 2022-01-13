Swiss National Bank Purchases 900 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 17.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lumentum by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 69.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum stock opened at $107.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $110.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.24.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

