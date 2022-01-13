Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,673,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,600,000 after buying an additional 35,831 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 787,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after acquiring an additional 67,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $189.50 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.77.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

