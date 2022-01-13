Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $15,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $69.61 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRC. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

