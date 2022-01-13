Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 133.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.89.

Shares of BL opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,003 shares of company stock valued at $20,301,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.