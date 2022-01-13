Swiss National Bank Sells 1,200 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Post were worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Post by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,503,000 after buying an additional 103,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Post by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Post in the second quarter worth about $52,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.76. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.79 and a 12-month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.