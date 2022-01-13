Swiss National Bank Sells 124,700 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

BTG opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

