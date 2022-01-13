Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Shares Down 4.6%

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.60 and last traded at $95.60. 806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 484% from the average session volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Swiss Prime Site in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average of $102.95.

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

