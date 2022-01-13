Sycale Advisors NY LLC Sells 132,812 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,812 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up approximately 5.9% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,492,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,843,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,898,000 after buying an additional 81,447 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,579,000 after buying an additional 392,949 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516 over the last three months. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

