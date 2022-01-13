SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $535.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00328829 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008496 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003216 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,475,075 coins and its circulating supply is 125,783,686 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

