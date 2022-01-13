SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,930.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 125.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.