T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to a neutral rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.14.

TMUS stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.05. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,827,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $2,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

