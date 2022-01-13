T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $153.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.02% from the stock’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

