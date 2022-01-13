T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) was down 5.2% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $166.50 to $159.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. T. Rowe Price Group traded as low as $183.69 and last traded at $183.69. Approximately 23,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,075,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.68.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.93.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

