Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 324,447 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 283% compared to the average volume of 84,623 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $8.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.85. 1,817,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,330,715. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

