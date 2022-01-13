Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$4.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.65.

TVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$4.63 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.09.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Insiders have purchased 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618 over the last three months.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.