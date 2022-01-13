TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stake Raised by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,702,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up about 5.8% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of TC Energy worth $81,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.21. 91,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,438. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.