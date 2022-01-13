TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.68.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $658.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $623.44 and its 200-day moving average is $627.24. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

