TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Entergy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

ETR opened at $109.24 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.