TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $13,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFAM stock opened at $128.54 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 141.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average of $141.84.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

