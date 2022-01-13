TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,922 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.