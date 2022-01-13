TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,329 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

KeyCorp stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.